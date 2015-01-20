GENEVA Jan 20 Richemont's flagship
brand Cartier will increase prices for watches and jewellery by
5 percent in the euro zone following the recent surge in the
Swiss franc triggered by the Swiss National Bank's decision to
scrap its cap on the franc.
"We are going to raise prices by 5 percent in the euro zone.
This applies to both jewellery and watches, but we are keeping
prices in Switzerland stable," Chief Executive Stanislas de
Quercize told Reuters in an interview at a watch fair in Geneva
on Tuesday.
Richemont's watch and jewellery brands will hike prices by
5-7 percent, a source told Reuters at the fair.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)