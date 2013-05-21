(Corrects spelling of Chloe in third paragraph)
ZURICH May 21 Richemont said Marty
Wikstrom is resigning as chief executive of its fashion and
accessories businesses, the latest in a string of recent
management changes at the world's second biggest luxury group.
The maker of Cartier watches said Wikstrom, who had held the
position since 2009, was resigning from the position with
immediate effect but would stay on as a board member until a
shareholders meeting on Sept. 12.
Richemont said Wikstrom had positioned the fashion and
accessories business for further growth, overseeing the
strategic development of brands including Alfred Dunhill,
Azzedine Alaia, Chloe and Lancel. It did not say whether she
would be replaced in the role and gave no reason for her
departure.
Richemont's chairman and founder Johann Rupert announced
last week he will take a year off from September, leaving the
luxury group in the hands of recently-named joint chief
executives at a time of faltering growth in key market China.
Earlier this month, Richemont appointed new chief executives
to two of its brands, naming Jerome Lambert as head of its
Montblanc pens business and Daniel Riedo at the Jaeger-Le
Coultre watch manufacturer.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Cowell)