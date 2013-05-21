(Adds Fornas to take on portfolio)
ZURICH May 21 Richemont said Marty
Wikstrom was resigning as chief executive of its fashion and
accessories businesses, the latest in a string of recent
management changes at the world's second-biggest luxury group.
The maker of Cartier watches said Wikstrom, who has held the
position since 2009, was resigning from the position with
immediate effect but would stay on as a board member until a
shareholder meeting on Sept. 12.
Richemont said Wikstrom had positioned the fashion and
accessories business for further growth, overseeing the
strategic development of brands including Alfred Dunhill,
Azzedine Alaia, Chloe and Lancel. It gave no reason for her
departure.
Richemont said Bernard Fornas, who took over as co-CEO along
with Richard Lepeu in April, would take over the portfolio for
the time being.
Richemont's chairman and founder Johann Rupert announced
last week he would take a year off from September, leaving the
luxury group in the hands of Fornas and Lepeu at a time of
faltering growth in key market China.
Earlier this month, Richemont appointed new chief executives
to two of its brands, naming Jerome Lambert as head of its
Montblanc pens business and Daniel Riedo at the Jaeger-LeCoultre
watch manufacturer.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Cowell and Helen
Massy-Beresford)