ZURICH Jan 16 Sales growth at Swiss luxury goods group Richemont slowed less than expected in the company's third quarter, dissipating fears the sector might be in for a marked slowdown this year.

Sales at the maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches rose 24 percent at constant exchange rates between October and December, beating forecasts for a 20 percent rise in a Reuters poll.

Buoyant Asian demand for pricey timepieces and Chinese tourists storming Europe's luxury boutiques have so far helped the industry sail relatively unscathed through recent economic turmoil.

"The Group's activities over the past nine months enable us to reconfirm our expectations that operating profit for the full year will be significantly higher than last year," Executive Chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement.

