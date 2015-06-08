* Richemont invites LVMH, Kering to join Yoox/Net-a-Porter
* Others such as Chanel, Valentino, D&G could join
* 2015 is a "seminal year" for online fashion says Lyst
founder
By Astrid Wendlandt
MONACO, June 8 Cartier-owner Richemont
has invited luxury arch-rivals LVMH and Kering
among other peers to invest in the newly combined
Yoox/Net-a-Porter online fashion retailer, the Swiss group said
on Monday.
Richemont agreed in March to sell its upmarket Internet
retailer Net-a-Porter (NAP) to Italy's Yoox in an
all-share deal that created an industry leader in the booming
online luxury market, with combined sales of 1.3 billion euros
($1.4 billion).
Consolidation and alliances among online luxury retailers
are accelerating as the battle for consumers is shifting quickly
from the high street to the Internet. Yoox and Richemont, when
they announced the merger, said they would be looking for
another luxury goods investor to back the new company.
"I was speaking to (LVMH CEO) Arnault, I was speaking to
Kering ... We need a platform that is big enough for the luxury
goods industry," Johann Rupert, Richemont Executive Chairman and
biggest shareholder, told a conference in Monaco on Monday.
"I want to create a platform that is open to everyone, it is
up to them (LVMH and Kering) now. ... I think it is a too big a
game for any company to dominate."
Privately owned Chanel could also join the Yoox/NAP platform
or another online venture that would be created to showcase the
work of artisans, Rupert said, referring to people who design or
make luxury goods such as jewellery, watches, clothing, handbags
and hats.
Online fashion is attracting investors eager to gain
exposure to a fast-expanding business seen as critical to future
sales, particularly among Millennials, web-savvy customers born
between 1980 and 2000.
Arnault has just invested in luxury online retailer Lyst,
which raised $40 million from investors including Facebook
investors Accel Partners as well as Balderton Capital, which put
money in Yoox/NAP.
Lyst Chief Executive and founder Chris Morton told Reuters
on the fringes of the conference that he believed "more has
happened in the online fashion world in the past five months
than in the past five years."
"2015 is really the seminal year of the online fashion
retail industry," Morton added.
In April, Vogue publisher Conde Nast announced plans to use
its fashion news website Style.com as an online platform to sell
fashion, starting in Britain in the autumn, followed by the
United States and other markets.
BIG BOYS' GAME
Rupert said last month that the Yoox/NAP merger was
necessary to reach a critical size and manage the fast-changing
online market, which he said was a "big boys' game ... not for
the faint-hearted."
As well as Chanel, Italian fashion brands Armani, Valentino,
Ermenegildo Zegna, Moncler and Dolce & Gabbana, which already
use Yoox, could also invest in the newly combined platform,
industry executives said on Monday.
Chanel already sells jewellery through Net-a-Porter while
Kering uses Yoox to sell many of its brands online such as Yves
Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga but not Gucci.
Richemont will own 50 percent of Yoox/NAP Group but its
voting rights will be capped at 25 percent to preserve the
company's independence.
The merger between Yoox and NAP is expected to be completed
after Richemont's annual general meeting in September.
