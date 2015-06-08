MONACO, June 8 Johann Rupert, Executive Chairman
of Cartier owner Richemont, said on Monday he had
invited luxury industry rivals LVMH and Kering
to invest in the newly combined Yoox/Net-a-Porter
online fashion retailer.
Earlier this year, Richemont agreed to sell its upmarket
Internet retailer Net-a-Porter to Italy's Yoox in an
all-share deal that created an industry leader in the booming
online luxury market, with combined sales of 1.3 billion euros
($1.4 billion).
When the deal was announced at the end of March, Yoox and
Richemont said they would be looking for another luxury goods
investor to back the new company.
"I was speaking to (LVMH CEO) Arnault, I was speaking to
Kering... We need a platform that is big enough for the luxury
goods industry," Rupert told the FT Business of Luxury Summit in
Monaco.
"I want to create a platform that is open to everyone, it is
up to them (LVMH and Kering) now. ... I think it is a too big a
game for any company to dominate."
