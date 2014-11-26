* Massenet due payout from March 31, 2015 under 2010 deal
* Depends on valuation of Net-a-porter at that time
* Massenet researching valuation, sparking sale, IPO talk
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Nov 26 Net-a-porter founder Natalie
Massenet stands to make more than 100 million euros ($125
million) next year under a deal with the online fashion
retailer's owner Richemont, according to calculations
based on company documents and analyst valuations.
Massenet, executive chairman of Net-a-porter, is gathering
estimates on the value of the business from potential bidders
and bankers, financial advisers said.
That has sparked media speculation that luxury goods group
Richemont may be looking to sell or float Net-a-porter.
However, several London-based bankers told Reuters they were
not aware Richemont was planning to do either.
Instead, Massenet's actions may be linked to an agreement
with Richemont that could give her a big payout next year, based
on Net-a-porter's value.
"It would make sense for Massenet to put feelers out," one
London-based financial adviser said on condition of anonymity.
"But I don't think it would make sense for Richemont to float
the business."
Richemont, which makes the bulk of its profits from
jewellers such as Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, acquired
control of Net-a-porter in 2010 in a deal that valued it at 392
million euros.
It gave Massenet shares that "carry an economic entitlement
equivalent to 14 percent of the increase in equity value of
N-A-P (Net-a-porter) over the period to 31 March 2015",
according to the group's annual report of 2010.
Net-a-porter has broken even this year at the operating
level and analysts forecast sales will reach around 700 million
euros in its current fiscal year to March 31.
Using peers such as Asos and Yoox as a
benchmark, analysts said Net-a-porter could be worth around 1.4
billion euros. On that basis, the increase in equity value would
be 1 billion euros and Massenet's earn-out 140 million euros.
Richemont's accounts show it has been making provisions of
around 21 million euros a year since 2010 in anticipation of the
earn-out payment, giving it a pot of about 105 million by March.
POTENTIAL BIDDERS
Massenet still indirectly owns 4 percent of Net-a-porter
while Mark Sebba, who resigned as its long-standing chief
executive this summer, also owns a small holding together with
other senior managers.
They too are entitled to a share of the company's increase
in equity value but Massenet is to get the bulk of the sum,
sources close to Richemont said.
A Richemont spokesman and Massenet, who is also chairman of
the British Fashion Council, declined to comment on the details
of the agreement or a potential sale of Net-a-porter.
Financial advisers said Richemont did not need to sell the
business for Massenet to get her big cheque.
Analysts said Richemont, with a cash pile expected to reach
5.2 billion euros by March, was under no pressure to look for a
buyer for Net-a-porter, while volatile equity markets made a
flotation appear unlikely.
What's more, Net-a-porter has been a success for a company
which has had mixed fortunes with its fashion business, such as
the loss-making Lancel brand, which it tried to sell for years
in vain.
"Net-a-porter has helped Richemont have more faith in
e-commerce and it has served them well," HSBC luxury goods
analyst Antoine Belge said, noting that Cartier's online store
in the United States was the brand's fourth-biggest outlet by
sales.
Net-a-porter has established itself as a fashion authority
with its carefully curated looks, selling Miu Miu pumps for 490
euros and Valentino dresses for nearly 3,000 euros.
While it would make sense for Net-a-porter to tie up with
luxury industry leader LVMH which has less developed
its online operations than rival Kering, it is
unlikely Richemont would allow the business to be sold to such a
close competitor, financial advisers said.
Exane BNP Paribas said U.S. retailer Amazon would
be a logical bidder as it is keen to expand in luxury goods and
it might be wise for Richemont to unlock some value from the
company now as competition is set to increase.
Financial advisers said Massenet last year scuppered tie-up
talks with Yoox, which manages the online stores of Kering
brands such as Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta.
Industry sources say Pascal Cagni, Apple's former
head of Europe, could become the next chief executive of
Net-a-porter after having done consulting work for the online
company for several years, according to media reports.
($1 = 0.8030 euros)
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Potter)