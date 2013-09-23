PARIS/ZURICH, Sept 23 Swiss luxury goods group
Richemont has hired investment bank Nomura to
advise on a possible sale of luxury leather goods brand Lancel,
according to a Bloomberg report and French press on Monday.
The sale could raise about 500 million euros ($675.5
million), according to the reports, citing unnamed sources.
Richemont declined to comment.
The maker of Cartier jewellery and Piaget watches recently
reported an increase of 9 percent in five-month sales through
August, just shy of forecasts, with weak demand for its watches
in mainland China but strong growth in Japan and the Americas.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris and Silke Koltrowitz in
Zurich; Editing by David Holmes)