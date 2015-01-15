Jan 15 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA :

* Says sales in Q3 were flat at constant exchange rates; sales increased at 4 pct at actual rates to 3,051 million euros($3.59 billion)

* Says sales growth over the nine-month period to December was 2 pct at constant exchange rates or 3 pct at actual rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8501 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)