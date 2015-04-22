ZURICH, April 22 Luxury goods firm Richemont
said its full-year profit would drop by more than
one-third and its tax rate would rise considerably after losses
on financial instruments including derivatives.
Richemont said that excluding the results of Net-a-Porter,
its full-year sales increased 4 percent on a reported basis, and
by 1 percent at constant currencies.
Italian online fashion retailer Yoox agreed to buy
Net-a-Porter, its upmarket rival, in an all-share deal last
month.
Richemont said its operating profit for the year is expected
to rise 10 percent, including a gain on an investment property
disposal.
The Swiss firm reports full results on May 22.
($1 = 0.9312 euros)
