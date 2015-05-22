PARIS May 22 Cartier owner Richemont
on Friday posted an 8 percent drop in April sales at constant
exchange rates as well as a lower net profit and said trading
continued to remain difficult in its big markets of Hong Kong
and Macau.
Richemont posted a 35 percent drop in net profit for the
year to March 31 at 1.334 billion euros ($1.49 billion) as
pre-announced last month due to a worse-than-expected
performance and non-cash investment losses on its cash
pile.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
