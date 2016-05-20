ZURICH May 20 Cartier owner Richemont
said it didn't expect the trading environment to improve soon
after underlying sales growth slowed further in the final
quarter of its fiscal year and April sales fell 15 percent, hit
by weak demand for watches in Hong Kong and Europe.
"Asia Pacific remained weak due to no recovery in Hong Kong
and Macau, only partially offset by continued improvement in
mainland China, which was up 26 percent on a constant rate
basis," the Geneva-based maker of IWC watches and Van Cleef &
Arpels jewelry said in a statement on Friday, referring to
April.
Makers of luxury watches are grappling with weaker demand
from tourist shoppers in Europe, which is seeing fewer visitors
following the Paris and Brussels attacks, and a collapse of
their biggest market, Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)