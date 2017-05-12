ZURICH May 12 Cartier owner Richemont
said it expects the trading environment to stay volatile after
net profit slid more than the market expected but sales growth
picked up towards the end of its fiscal year to March.
Luxury watchmakers have been grappling with dwindling demand
in their biggest markets, Hong Kong and the United States, but
sales improved of late thanks to easier comparisons and what
appears to be a sustainable recovery in mainland China.
Sales fell 4 percent at constant exchange rates in the year
to March, slightly more than expected in a Reuters poll of
analysts, but with a clear improvement in the second half thanks
to a recovery in the United States and strong growth in
China.
The world's second-biggest luxury goods group proposed on
Friday raising its dividend 6 percent.
