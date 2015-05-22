(Adds more earnings details, quote)

PARIS May 22 Cartier-owner Richemont on Friday posted an 8 percent drop in April sales at constant exchange rates as well as a lower net profit and said trading continued to remain difficult in its big markets of Hong Kong and Macau.

Richemont's net profit for the year to March 31 fell 35 percent to 1.334 billion euros ($1.49 billion), as pre-announced last month, due to a worse-than-expected performance and non-cash investment losses on its cash pile.

The world's No.2 luxury group said its costs base had increased due to the sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc earlier this year.

The company, which employs 8700 staff, said moving employees out of the country was not an alternative. It had implemented certain "efficiency measures" and was "evaluating other courses of action".

In response to the weakness of the euro and the strength of the US dollar, Richemont has raised prices in the euro-zone and cut them in Asia.

On Friday, it said it would continue to readjust its prices in light of changes in foreign currency.

"Where appropriate, retail prices for our Swiss-made products have already been or will in due course be adjusted to reflect the new exchange rate environment," it said in a statement.

In a conference call with management due to start at 0700GMT, analysts will be seeking to get more details about the group's pricing policy, efficiency measures and the company's growth outlook.

Richemont shares have lost 3 percent since the beginning of the year.

($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Susan Thomas)