PARIS May 22 Cartier-owner Richemont
on Friday posted an 8 percent drop in April sales at constant
exchange rates as well as a lower net profit and said trading
continued to remain difficult in its big markets of Hong Kong
and Macau.
Richemont's net profit for the year to March 31 fell
35 percent to 1.334 billion euros ($1.49 billion), as
pre-announced last month, due to a worse-than-expected
performance and non-cash investment losses on its cash
pile.
The world's No.2 luxury group said its costs base had
increased due to the sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc
earlier this year.
The company, which employs 8700 staff, said moving employees
out of the country was not an alternative. It had implemented
certain "efficiency measures" and was "evaluating other courses
of action".
In response to the weakness of the euro and the strength of
the US dollar, Richemont has raised prices in the euro-zone and
cut them in Asia.
On Friday, it said it would continue to readjust its prices
in light of changes in foreign currency.
"Where appropriate, retail prices for our Swiss-made
products have already been or will in due course be adjusted to
reflect the new exchange rate environment," it said in a
statement.
In a conference call with management due to start at
0700GMT, analysts will be seeking to get more details about the
group's pricing policy, efficiency measures and the company's
growth outlook.
Richemont shares have lost 3 percent since the beginning of
the year.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
