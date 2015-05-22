* Richemont April sales down 8 pct at constant exchange
rates
* Says sales flat in first 2 weeks of May
* Says no price adjustments planned for now
(Adds details)
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, May 22 Cartier-owner Richemont
said it was not planning any further price adjustments in the
immediate future as it posted an 8 percent drop in April sales
at constant exchange rates and revenue remained flat in the
first two weeks of May.
The world's second largest luxury group, which also owns
jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels and watchmakers Piaget and IWC, said
on Friday trading remained difficult in its big markets of Hong
Kong and Macau.
In response to the weakness of the euro and the strength of
the US dollar, Richemont raised prices in the euro-zone and cut
them in Asia but no further changes were planned for now.
"We are now where we want to be," Chairman Johann Rupert
said in a conference call with journalists.
Richemont last month agreed to merge its online fashion
retailer Net-a-Porter (NAP) with Italian rival Yoox in an
all-share deal that gives it a 50 percent stake in the bigger
business.. Rupert said size was key to succeed
in luxury e-commerce.
"This is a big boy's game," Rupert said of luxury
e-commerce. "It is not for the faint hearted," he added, arguing
that it was better for luxury brands to team up with specialist
Internet retailers rather than develop businesses themselves.
Luxury brands have recently stepped up their investment in
e-commerce which has become crucial for future sales,
particularly among web-savvy younger customers.
Richemont said April sales were affected by weaker wholesale
orders in Asia in expectation of price cuts in May but the
situation had since "normalised" and "in the first two weeks of
May, sales were flat at constant exchange rates."
"The minus 8 percent headline in April for Richemont does
not help but it's not as disastrous as the headline suggests, we
think," JP Morgan Cazenove wrote in a note saying the drop was
mainly due to the price movements.
EXECUTIVES TAKE PAY CUT
Richemont said its cost base had increased following the
sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc earlier this year. Rupert
said the group was tightening its belt and executives took a pay
cut to help them negotiate salary readjustments with staff.
Richemont did not give a detailed guidance for the year but
said gross margin would be around 65 percent.
Asked about the recent launch of the Apple watch, Rupert
said he was a big Apple fan and had every product the company
had introduced but he had "some reservations about technology"
and said Richemont was not planning to fit watch cases with it.
"You buy something and two years later it is obsolete,"
Rupert said referring to smart watches. However, technology in
straps, as fitted in a Montblanc watch launched this year,
remained a good idea, he said.
Richemont's net profit for the year to March 31 fell
35 percent to 1.334 billion euros ($1.49 billion), as previously
announced last month.
Richemont shares, which had lost 3 percent since the
beginning of the year, traded around 1 percent lower at 1100
GMT.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Susan Thomas and
Keith Weir)