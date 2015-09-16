* Underlying sales up 4 pct, topping expectations
* Chinese tourists boost sales in Europe, Japan
* Shares gain 6.5 percent, lift other luxury stocks
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH, Sept 16 While economic growth may be
cooling at home, wealthy Chinese tourists are still snapping up
expensive watches and jewellery on their travels, helping Swiss
luxury goods group Richemont to beat sales forecasts.
The maker of Cartier watches said on Wednesday sales rose 4
percent at constant currencies in the five months to August,
twice as much as even the most optimistic forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Sales leapt 28 percent in Europe and 48 percent in Japan,
driven mainly by spending from Chinese travellers, more than
offsetting an 18 percent decline in the Asia-Pacific as well as
weakness in the Americas and Middle East.
Luxury goods stocks have been hit hard by signs of a sharply
slowing Chinese economy, as well as a crackdown in the country
on conspicuous consumption. A recent devaluation in the Chinese
yuan has also raised concerns about a possible dip in tourism.
So following the strong results, Richemont shares were up
6.5 percent at 64.99 Swiss francs at 0945 GMT, on track for
their best daily performance in two years.
As the first luxury goods group to post results for July and
August, its performance also helped to lift rival stocks such as
Hermes, Swatch and Louis Vuitton Moet
Hennessy (LVMH) between 3 and 6 percent.
"We already have some confirmation here in Switzerland, but
we did not know that for all of Europe, July and August were
very much driven by Chinese tourism," Vontobel analyst Rene
Weber said.
The chief executive of Swiss watchmaker Swatch had already
cited strong sales to Chinese customers.
JEWELLERY
Richemont, the world's second-biggest luxury group by sales
behind LVMH, makes about 38 percent of its revenues in Europe,
according to Vontobel analysts, which they said put it in a good
position to capitalise on improving demand on that continent.
U.S. jeweller Tiffany, with only 12 percent exposure
to Europe, last month forecast a surprise earnings decline after
a strong dollar and new product costs contributed to a drop in
quarterly earnings.
Richemont said it had returned to growth in China, including
a double-digit percentage rise in sales at its stores, though
sales in Hong Kong and Macau remained down on last year.
"The results highlighted the strength of Richemont in the
jewellery product category and the strength of Richemont brands,
especially Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels," said Bernstein
analyst Mario Ortelli, who has an outperform rating on the
stock.
These brands were the two most important in the jewellery
market, which is less crowded and also growing faster than other
luxury goods categories, he said.
