* First-half net profit down 23 pct at 907 mln euros

* Falls short of Reuters poll forecast of 1.05 bln euros

* October sales down 1 pct at constant currencies

* Shares rise, partly reversing recent losses (Adds CFO, analyst comments, shares)

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Nov 7 Richemont, owner of the Cartier brand, warned weak demand for luxury watches in Hong Kong and China would hit trading in the upcoming holiday period after it dragged down profit in the six months to September.

Appetite for luxury watches has cooled in Asia since China cracked down on illicit gift-giving and pro-democracy protests hurt business in Hong Kong, which is Richemont's biggest market, accounting for about 18 percent of sales according to analyst estimates - more than most of its rivals.

Students calling for full democracy for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong have blocked roads leading into three of the city's most economically and politically important districts for weeks.

Richemont shares rose on Friday, however, after it said it wanted to increase dividends every year "in good and bad times". Analysts also said a decline in group sales in October was smaller than many investors had feared.

Sales in China and Hong Kong, which together represent about a quarter of group revenue, fell in the six months to September, and the trend continued in October.

"The external environment remains difficult ahead of the holiday trading period," the Geneva-based maker of IWC and Vacheron Constantin watches said in a statement. Christmas and the Chinese New Year, which next year falls in February, are crucial for Richemont.

To keep a lid on costs, the group might introduce shorter working hours at some of its watch brands, on top of measures already announced at its flagship Cartier brand, its finance chief said.

It has also put in place a hiring freeze, slowed watch production and is monitoring stock levels at retailers closely, Gary Saage told investors on Friday.

"Sales in China were down 4 percent in the half year and there's no real change in the trend," Saage said, adding high-end gold and jewellery watch sales were "clogged" there.

He said the situation in Hong Kong had deteriorated in October as political protests had reached a climax, but added that things had not turned out quite as bad as Richemont had feared, without elaborating.

JEWELLERY

Weak demand in the watch category, which accounts for about half of Richemont's sales, is partly offset by strong growth in jewellery, which represents about a third of its business. The group's biggest brand Cartier has products in both categories.

"Cartier's jewellery business continues to do extremely well so we can be relaxed. (Watches) are not great, should be better, but overall Cartier is fairly resilient and when Cartier is resilient, Richemont is resilient," Saage said.

Richemont shares, down about 6 percent since mid-September when the situation in Hong Kong started to deteriorate, were up 4 percent by 1159 GMT, outperforming a slightly higher European personal and household goods index.

First-half net profit fell 23 percent to 907 million euros ($1.1 billion), below a 1.05 billion euro forecast in a Reuters poll, due to unrealised currency hedging losses that should reverse in the second half, Richemont said.

Sales rose 4 percent in constant currencies to 5.43 billion euros, ahead of a forecast for 5.39 billion, but were only up 2 percent in euros, as a weak yen and dollar took their toll.

October sales fell 1 percent at constant currencies, but rose 4 percent in euros as currencies turned favourable.

"Not the bloodbath some expected," HSBC analyst Antoine Belge said about the company's results, adding there had been "whispers" October sales might have fallen 3-5 percent.

French luxury goods group LVMH last month posted improved sales growth for the third quarter as stronger trading in Europe and the United States offset weakness in Asia.

(1 US dollar = 0.8078 euro) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Pravin Char)