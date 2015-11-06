* H1 net up 22 pct to 1.1 bln euros vs f'cast 1.2 bln
* Operating margin falls to 24 pct
* October sales down 6 pct, China turns corner
* Shares down 9 pct
(Adds further CFO, analyst comment, writes through)
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Nov 6 Weak demand for luxury watches in
Hong Kong and Macau spoiled the picture for Cartier-owner
Richemont in the six months through September, and the
company warned on Friday it expected a challenging second half.
Shares in the Geneva-based group slumped 9 percent by 1048
GMT to their lowest in a month, making them the biggest losers
in the European personal and household goods index, also
dragging down peer Swatch Group.
Watchmakers are grappling with weak demand in Hong Kong,
their biggest market, where retailers are reducing inventories
and closing stores as the broader Chinese economy shudders.
Shipments of Swiss watches to Hong Kong were down 20.5 percent
in the first nine months of 2015.
Hong Kong has also been hit by political uncertainty and
falling numbers of tourists from mainland China, while sales of
luxury goods to Chinese buyers have been impacted by
anti-corruption efforts.
Richemont said margins fell in the first six months and
demand for luxury watches slowed further in October. "Headline
numbers in watches will take time to recover," Chief Financial
Officer Gary Saage said on a call.
"Wholesale is still extremely challenging and we don't know
when that will get better, but we take comfort in that our
retail networks in both watches and jewelry are performing."
Yet Richemont did detect an improvement in mainland China,
where Saage said growth had returned in October. "It's been a
long time coming ... mainland China in total grew 1 percent and,
clearly, within that our own retail grew significantly," Saage
said, promising the company's dividend would be increased in
good and bad times.
OWN STORES
Richemont makes just over half of its sales via its own
stores, whose retail sales were up 13 percent in the first half
at constant currencies, while wholesale fell 6 percent. Watch
sales represent about half of group sales, followed by jewelry
at about a third and clothing, pens and leather goods.
Vontobel analyst Rene Weber estimates the group makes 16
percent of sales in Hong Kong and 8 percent in mainland China.
The Cartier brand is meanwhile facing a change as Chief
Executive Stanislas de Quercize, in the post since the end of
2012, will be replaced on Jan. 1 by Cyrille Vigneron, president
of LVMH Japan.
"Cyrille started with Cartier in 1988, he's a good man and
he's a good leader," Saage said, declining to comment on reports
de Quercize had stepped down for health reasons.
In the second half, Richemont will record a net gain of 623
million euros from the merger of its online fashion retail unit
Net-A-Porter with YOOX. Saage said the valuation on the deal had
ended up being higher than he'd expected.
Half-year sales rose 3 percent at constant currencies to
5.82 billion euros ($6.3 billion), lagging a forecast 5.9
billion, and October sales fell 6 percent.
Net profit rose 22 percent to 1.1 billion euros against a
forecast 1.2 billion, mainly due to a negative one-off effect a
year ago. Profitability deteriorated, hit by a stronger Swiss
franc, but Saage said the gross margin should say stable for the
full year.
He also said the group was not planning further price
increases and would open 50 to 60 stores this year.
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Editing by Stephen Coates and David Holmes)