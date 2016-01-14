* Christmas quarter sales decline
ZURICH, Jan 14 Cartier owner Richemont
said business was likely to remain challenging after sales fell
4 percent in the final three months of 2015 as the Hong Kong
market remains very weak and Islamist attacks hit tourist
spending in Europe.
The situation in Hong Kong, the top market for Swiss
watches, has been difficult for some time, as political
tensions, China's slowing economy and a strong Hong Kong dollar
have discouraged mainland tourists. Swiss watch exports to Hong
Kong were down 28 percent in November.
Sales to tourists in Europe had provided some relief, but
this changed when Islamists killed 130 people in Paris on Nov.
13, prompting many people to revise their travel plans.
Sales at Richemont fell 4 percent at constant exchange rates
to 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in the three months to
December, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll, their first
fall in the important Christmas quarter since 2008. They were up
3 percent in reported terms.
"The challenging trading environment is likely to prevail in
the final quarter to 31 March 2016," the world's second biggest
luxury goods group said in a statement on Thursday.
"In Europe, the decline ... began in November and primarily
reflects lower levels of tourism in the region," Richemont said.
Sales in Europe took a sudden turndown, falling 3 percent in
the latest quarter from the same period a year ago while sales
in Asia Pacific declined 9 percent.
Also on Thursday, British fashion brand Burberry
posted a 1 percent rise in third-quarter sales buoyed by growth
in China but said the outlook for the luxury sector remained
uncertain.
Richemont, which also makes IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre
watches, said that while Hong Kong and Macau both reported
significantly lower sales, the rate of sales growth continued to
improve in mainland China.
"While clearly a fragile environment for luxury, Richemont
says that mainland China continues to improve -- that is the
clear positive for me today," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox
said.
After opening higher, Richemont shares fell 1.7 percent to
64.30 Swiss francs at 0835 GMT.
They have fallen more than 9 percent so far this year, on
top of a 19 percent decline last year. They are trading at just
over 21 times forward earnings, at a considerable premium to
Swatch Group and LVMH.
($1 = 0.9197 euros)
