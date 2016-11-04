ZURICH Nov 4 Luxury goods group Richemont
said it will address watch overcapacity after net profit
nosedived in the six months to September, hit by one-off
restructuring charges and product buy-backs.
"Concerning watches, we will look to deal with overcapacity
issues, adapting manufacturing structures to the level of
demand," the maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches said in
a statement on Friday.
Sales fell 12 percent at constant exchange rates to 5.1
billion euros ($5.66 billion), while net profit dropped 51
percent to 540 million euros. The company issued a profit
warning in September.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
