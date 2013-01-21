BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
ZURICH Jan 21 Luxury goods group Richemont , maker of Cartier jewellery, gave a cautious outlook on Monday after slowing wholesale demand for its pricey products pushed third-quarter sales growth below forecasts.
Sales rose 5 percent at constant exchange rates between October and December to 2.862 billion euros, missing forecasts for a 7.6 percent rise in a Reuters poll as the previously booming Asia-Pacific region reported no growth.
"At this stage, it is unclear how business patterns may develop and how the business in the Asia Pacific region will evolve in the near future," Richemont said in a statement. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).