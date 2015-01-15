BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
ZURICH Jan 15 Cartier owner Richemont said weak luxury watch demand in Hong Kong and Macau made sales growth ground to a halt in the final quarter of 2014.
Swiss watchmakers are grappling with sluggish sales in mainland China, where consumers are no longer spending as much on luxury timepieces, and a downturn in Hong Kong which has been shaken by pro-democracy protests. The region accounts for about a quarter of Richemont's sales.
"The decline in sales by the Group's Specialist Watchmakers reflected both caution on the part of business partners in the wholesale channel and a lower performance of some retail locations, most notably in Hong Kong and Macau," the group said in a statement on Thursday.
Sales growth was flat in constant currencies in the group's third quarter from September to December, just below an estimate for 1 percent growth in a Reuters poll. On a reported basis, sales increased 4 percent to 3.051 billion euros, in line with the poll. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.