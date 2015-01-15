* Third-quarter sales flat in constant currencies
* Misses forecast for 1 pct growth
* Sales 3.05 bln euros vs 3.07 bln euros in poll
* Cites weakness in Hong Kong, watch category
(Adds comments from company and analyst)
ZURICH, Jan 15 Cartier owner Richemont
said weak luxury watch demand in Hong Kong and Macau halted
sales growth in the final quarter of 2014, echoing comments by
luxury peers this week.
Swiss watchmakers are grappling with sluggish sales in
mainland China, where consumers are no longer spending as much
on luxury timepieces, and a downturn in Hong Kong which has been
shaken by pro-democracy protests. The region accounts for about
a quarter of Richemont's sales.
"The decline in sales by the group's specialist watchmakers
reflected both caution on the part of business partners in the
wholesale channel and a lower performance of some retail
locations, most notably in Hong Kong and Macau," the maker of
IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre watches said in a statement on
Thursday, abstaining from giving any kind of outlook.
Earlier this week, British luxury brand Burberry
said a fall in sales in Hong Kong in the final quarter of 2014
could hit full-year profitability, and U.S. jeweller Tiffany
also cut its profit forecast for 2014, citing a
disappointing holiday shopping season and further weakness in
Japan.
Sales growth was flat in constant currencies in Richemont's
third quarter to Dec. 31, just below an estimate for 1 percent
growth in a Reuters poll. On a reported basis, sales increased 4
percent to 3.051 billion euros ($3.59 billion).
While sales in the Asia Pacific region and at the group's
watch brands declined in the quarter, Europe benefitted from a
return of tourist shoppers and the Americas still reported good
growth. Demand for jewellery also stayed strong, Richemont said.
"It is slightly below expectations with Europe as a positive
surprise but Asia-Pacific worse than expected. The Hong Kong
situation really hurts," Vontobel analyst Rene Weber said.
($1 = 0.8503 euros)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)