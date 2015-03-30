ZURICH, March 30 Cartier owner Richemont
said on Monday it is in talks with Italian online
fashion retailer Yoox over the possible sale of the
Swiss firm's Net-a-Porter business.
"With reference to what has appeared in the press, Compagnie
Financiere Richemont SA clarifies that discussions are currently
underway with YOOX S.p.A. regarding a potential business
combination between YOOX S.p.A. and The Net-a-Porter Group Ltd,"
Richemont said in a statement, giving no further comment.
Industry sources told Reuters that Yoox and Net-a-Porter
were trying to resuscitate merger talks that took place more
than a year ago to better fight cut-throat competition.
