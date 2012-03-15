* Fourth quarter revenue up 67 percent
* Eyes 2.5 mln carats in 2012
* Posts full-year sales of $20.8 mln
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, March 15 London-listed
Richland Resources posted a 24 percent rise in
full-year 2011 revenues, helped by increased sales of tanzanite
despite prices of the blue-violet gemstone being under pressure,
and expects production to rise further this year.
The AIM-listed miner, which holds the licence to the largest
of four mining blocks in the world's only tanzanite-producing
area near Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, posted revenue of $20.8
million last year, up from $15.8 million a year ago.
The company said it produced 2.38 million carats of
tanzanite last year with an average grade of 58 carats per
tonne, up from 2.2 million carats in 2010, and expects
production to rise by 5 percent this year.
"The company has set an internal production target of 2.5
million carats for 2012 and currently anticipates revenues to be
in line or surpassing those achieved in 2011," it said in a
statement of its unaudited results on its website.
Fourth-quarter revenues rose 67 percent to $5.7 million,
despite global tanzanite prices remaining under pressure, the
company said in its unaudited Q4 and full-year 2011 results on
its website.
Richland Resources, formerly TanzaniteOne, said there were
good prospects for the company to expand into another gemstone,
tsavorite.
The company said in February it planned to offload a 20
percent stake during a cross-listing and initial public offering
on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange in the first half of this
year.
It said it sees China as the next big market for the
coloured gemstone after the United States, as the market for the
gemstone found only in Tanzania slowly rebounds from the global
financial crisis.