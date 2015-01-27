BUDAPEST Jan 27 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
has entered a license and distribution agreement with
Bayer HealthCare to sell a transdermal contraceptive
patch in Europe and some Latin American countries, Richter said
on Tuesday.
"Under the terms of the agreement Richter shall make an
upfront payment upon signature of the contract, and further
milestone payments shall be made depending on the progress of
the commercialization of the product," it said in a statement.
Further sales related royalties will be payable to Bayer
after the launch of the product, sold under the Lisvy trademark,
Richter said.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)