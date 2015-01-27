BUDAPEST Jan 27 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
expects a contraceptive patch licensed from Bayer
HealthCare to produce annual revenues worth 40-50
million euros in three to four years, Chief Executive Erik
Bogsch told Reuters on Tuesday.
The product, sold under the Lisvy trademark, could be
launched in Europe in the third or fourth quarter of this year,
Bogsch said in a telephone interview.
"We will pay several million euros upfront (to Bayer) upon
signing the agreement and further several million euros in
milestone payments later, as well as royalties," Bogsch said.
He said a so-called Post-Authorisation Safety Study required
by the European Medicines Agency would cost Richter about 40
million euros over the next five to six years.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)