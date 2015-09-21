BRIEF-CANCER GENETICS INC REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.51
* CANCER GENETICS INC ANNOUNCES 15% REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 OVER 2016 ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH WHILE CONTINUING ON PATH TO PROFITABILITY
BUDAPEST, Sept 21 Gedeon Richter Plc.
*license agreement established with US based Palatin Technologies to co-develop and commercialize bremelanotide for female sexual dysfunction terminated
*parties fully released from all legal and financial claims or obligations -Richter statement
*Richter says becoming global player in female healthcare franchise is key strategic objective
Source text: Budapest Stock Exchange website For company coverage: GDRB.BU
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing