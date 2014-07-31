BUDAPEST, July 31 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
trimmed its operating profit margin guidance on
Thursday to 10-11 percent of revenue from 11 percent expected in
May as a result of the crisis in Russia and Ukraine, two of its
key markets.
Chief Executive Erik Bogsch said Richter forecast revenues
in Russia falling by 5-10 percent in roubles versus a maximum 5
percent fall seen earlier, while sales to Ukraine are still
expected to plummet by as much as 35 percent in dollar terms.
Overall, revenues could fall by 6-7 percent in euros from
last year compared with a guidance from a 6 percent decline
given in May, Bogsch said. He added that exchange rate changes
could influence revenue developments.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)