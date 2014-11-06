* Margin at lower end of previous 10-11 pct guidance
* Revenues to fall 5-6 pct, outlook a touch better
* Russian revenues could grow in roubles next year
* Shares down 2.4 pct, underperform wider market
(Adds detail, comments, market reaction)
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Nov 6 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
cut its operating profit margin guidance to 10 percent
on Thursday, the bottom end of a range flagged in July, sending
its shares lower after its third-quarter profit also missed
expectations.
Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and
central nervous system drugs, said net income sank by half to
5.7 billion forints ($22.96 million) in the third quarter, below
analyst forecasts for 6.7 billion.
The company has struggled this year due to falls in the
Russian rouble, which slashed the value of its exports to its
biggest market, as well as weaker sales to crisis-hit Ukraine
and Poland.
Despite Richter improving its revenue outlook due to better
prospects in some key markets, its shares fell over 2 percent,
which one analyst pinned on its weakening profitability.
"Richter missed consensus expectations in operating and net
profit," said analyst Akos Kuti of Equilor Investment Ltd.
"The profit content (of revenues) is declining, while
performance remains under pressure from higher research and
network expansion costs."
At 0858 GMT, Richter shares were down 2.4 percent at 3,743
forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, underperforming the blue
chip index, which was flat.
Chief Executive Erik Bogsch said the company expected
full-year revenues to fall by 5-6 percent in euro terms from 1.2
billion euros last year, compared with a previous forecast for a
6-7 percent decline.
That upgrade came as Richter expects slightly better sales
to Russia, Ukraine, Hungary, the European Union and the United
States than its previous guidance in July.
In Russia, Richter now sees 2014 revenues falling by about 5
percent in roubles versus an up to 10 percent decline forecast
earlier. In Ukraine, it expects sales to fall by 25-30 percent
in dollars compared with a 35 percent plunge projected earlier.
"Barring anything extraordinary, revenues (in roubles) could
grow again next year," Bogsch said, adding that Richter would
issue full forecasts after reporting final 2014 results.
"The (Russian) sanctions have had no impact for now, the
only problem, which has nothing to do with us, is the
devaluation of the rouble," he said.
Bogsch said Richter's expansion into some Latin American
markets and China as well as its wider Western European sales
network helped offset some of the hit to its eastern operations.
He said Richter's U.S. partner, Forest Laboratories, would
submit the required additional information to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) on a new anti psychotic medicine,
Cariprazine, in December.
"If that happens, Forest could get the approval by June or
July," Bogsch said. He added that Richter could also receive
approval for Esmya, a gynaecological product, to serve as an
alternative to uterine surgery sometime next summer.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Thomas and
Vincent Baby)