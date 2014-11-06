* Margin at lower end of previous 10-11 pct guidance

* Revenues to fall 5-6 pct, outlook a touch better

* Russian revenues could grow in roubles next year

* Shares down 2.4 pct, underperform wider market (Adds detail, comments, market reaction)

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Nov 6 Hungarian drugmaker Richter cut its operating profit margin guidance to 10 percent on Thursday, the bottom end of a range flagged in July, sending its shares lower after its third-quarter profit also missed expectations.

Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, said net income sank by half to 5.7 billion forints ($22.96 million) in the third quarter, below analyst forecasts for 6.7 billion.

The company has struggled this year due to falls in the Russian rouble, which slashed the value of its exports to its biggest market, as well as weaker sales to crisis-hit Ukraine and Poland.

Despite Richter improving its revenue outlook due to better prospects in some key markets, its shares fell over 2 percent, which one analyst pinned on its weakening profitability.

"Richter missed consensus expectations in operating and net profit," said analyst Akos Kuti of Equilor Investment Ltd.

"The profit content (of revenues) is declining, while performance remains under pressure from higher research and network expansion costs."

At 0858 GMT, Richter shares were down 2.4 percent at 3,743 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, underperforming the blue chip index, which was flat.

Chief Executive Erik Bogsch said the company expected full-year revenues to fall by 5-6 percent in euro terms from 1.2 billion euros last year, compared with a previous forecast for a 6-7 percent decline.

That upgrade came as Richter expects slightly better sales to Russia, Ukraine, Hungary, the European Union and the United States than its previous guidance in July.

In Russia, Richter now sees 2014 revenues falling by about 5 percent in roubles versus an up to 10 percent decline forecast earlier. In Ukraine, it expects sales to fall by 25-30 percent in dollars compared with a 35 percent plunge projected earlier.

"Barring anything extraordinary, revenues (in roubles) could grow again next year," Bogsch said, adding that Richter would issue full forecasts after reporting final 2014 results.

"The (Russian) sanctions have had no impact for now, the only problem, which has nothing to do with us, is the devaluation of the rouble," he said.

Bogsch said Richter's expansion into some Latin American markets and China as well as its wider Western European sales network helped offset some of the hit to its eastern operations.

He said Richter's U.S. partner, Forest Laboratories, would submit the required additional information to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a new anti psychotic medicine, Cariprazine, in December.

"If that happens, Forest could get the approval by June or July," Bogsch said. He added that Richter could also receive approval for Esmya, a gynaecological product, to serve as an alternative to uterine surgery sometime next summer. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Thomas and Vincent Baby)