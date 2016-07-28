(Adds details)
July 28 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* Company sees 2016 revenue falling between 0-5 percent y/y
in euros versus -5 percent forecast in Feb -CEO
* Has 35-40 billion forints worth of free cash after Finox
deal, could be used for "smaller" product acquisitions
* CEO sees 2016 operating profit margin at 11 pct of revenue
versus 10 percent forecast in Feb
* Richter reported 19.4 pct fall in Q2 net profit to 18.1
bln forints
* Share of former Soviet bloc in total revenues has shrunk
to 32 pct in the first half from 43 pct two years ago
* Weakness of Russian rouble to be felt all year -CEO
* Russian full-year revenues seen at 18 bln roubles vs 17.5
bln flagged earlier
* Sales to Western Europe, Romania, China, Latin America
growing
* Shares down 0.6 pct at 5,945 forints ($21.09), off opening
falls of about 2 pct
Further company coverage:
($1 = 281.91 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Adrian Croft)