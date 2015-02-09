* Q4 net loss 4.2 bln forints, analysts had expected profit
* Richter hit by devaluation of rouble, financial losses
* Quarterly loss exceeds even most pessimistic forecast
BUDAPEST, Feb 9 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
reported on Monday a 4.2 billion forint ($15.57
million) loss in the fourth quarter that missed analyst
forecasts for a profit, hit by losses due to the plunge in the
rouble in its biggest market Russia.
Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and
central nervous system drugs, had already warned in December of
a significant loss in the fourth quarter as the declining value
of the rouble hit turnover and operating profit.
The quarterly loss came after a 2.9 billion forint profit
booked in the same period a year ago, also falling well short of
forecasts for a 3 billion forint profit in a recent survey of
eight analysts by financial news website portfolio.hu.
Richter said reassessment of foreign currency related assets
and liabilities at the end of last year triggered a substantial
loss, mainly due to the falls in the rouble.
"The total impact of such reassessments amounted to HUF
13,551 million loss at the end of 2014, HUF 8,851 million more
when compared with the HUF 5,000 million loss reported in 2013,"
it said.
The quarterly loss exceeded even the most pessimistic
analyst forecast in portfolio's survey. Richter was also hit
last year by weaker sales to crisis-hit Ukraine and to Poland.
Fourth-quarter revenues were down by 0.9 percent to 90
billion forints and while operating profit rose as most costs
declined in the period, the financial loss dragged Richter's
bottom line deep into the red.
For the full year, Richter's operating margin fell to 11.1
percent of revenues, the top end of its 10-11 percent guidance,
from 13.2 percent in 2013.
Revenues fell by 3.4 percent to 1.14 billion euros, slightly
better than Richter's forecast for a 5-6 percent annual decline.
Richter, a major regional player with market capitalisation
of $2.67 billion, has been expanding its business into western
Europe, Latin America and China to mitigate the impact of the
crisis on its eastern operations.
The company's shares have gained 2.9 percent over the past
three months according to Thomson Reuters data, outperforming
the blue chip index, which rose 1.1 percent.
Four of 10 analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters rate the
stock at various levels of "buy," two rate it as "hold," while
four have assigned different levels of "sell" recommendations.
($1 = 269.7 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Miral Fahmy)