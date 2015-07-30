BUDAPEST, July 30 Hungarian drugmaker Richter Gedeon reported on Thursday a 62.6 percent jump in second-quarter net profit that beat analyst forecasts as revenue growth far outpaced expectations and costs fell.

For the second three months, Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, reported net income of 22.46 billion forints ($79.66 million), up from 13.82 billion in the same period a year ago.

It also beat analyst forecasts for quarterly net profit of 10.6 billion forints in a recent survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.

Richter, which has a market capitalisation of $2.92 billion, said quarterly revenues rose by 11.4 percent to 96.28 billion forints, far above market expectations for 87.3 billion.

The company, which has struggled with falling sales in its eastern markets over the past quarters, said revenues from its biggest market Russia rose in the three-month period partly due to base effects as well as price hikes.

Richter also recorded higher sales in the U.S., China, Poland, western Europe and countries of the former Soviet bloc, which helped offset continued weakness in crisis-hit Ukraine.

The higher share of more profitable female healthcare products, rising exports as well as gains in the U.S. dollar versus the Hungarian forint and the euro have also improved Richter's profitability, the company said.

"A one-off milestone payment was paid by Stada to Richter under the terms of the biosimilar cooperation agreement while a similar income did not occur in the base period," the company said without disclosing the amount.

Operating profit nearly doubled to 17.8 billion forints as sales and marketing, and research and development expenses fell. Richter said early this year it would cut costs by 10 billion forints to improve its profitability.

Chief Executive Erik Bogsch is due to hold a news conference at 0700 GMT to give updated sales and profit guidance.

Five out of 11 analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters rate the stock as "hold," while six have assigned various levels of "buy" or "sell" recommendations.

The stock is trading at a multiple of 16 times forecast earnings, at a discount to 18.3 times for pharmaceutical sector peers, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company's shares have fallen 3.8 percent over the past three months, underperforming the blue chip index, which was flat. ($1 = 281.95 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)