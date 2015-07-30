* Second-quarter profit beats expectations

* Lifts 2015 revenue, operating profit guidance

* Shares gain up to 4 pct, outperform (Adds detail, comments from CEO, market reaction)

BUDAPEST, July 30 Hungarian drugmaker Richter raised its 2015 operating profit margin guidance to 13-14 percent of sales on Thursday, after improved second quarter sales at home, in Russia, and of lucrative women's healthcare drugs in Western Europe.

Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, reported a 62.6 percent jump in second-quarter net profit, beating analyst forecasts as revenue growth far outpaced projections and costs fell.

The company had previously expected profit margins of 11 percent of sales.

Quarterly revenues rose by 11.4 percent to 96.28 billion forints ($342.63 million), with sales from Richter's biggest market, Russia, lifted by base effects as well as price hikes.

It also recorded higher sales in the United States, China, Poland and western Europe, predominantly in the more profitable female healthcare segment. Its Esmya product for uterine fibroids drew revenues of 21.2 million euros ($23.26 million) in the first half.

The figures lifted Richter's shares by as much as 4 percent in early trade to their strongest levels since early June according to Reuters data, outperforming the Budapest bourse's blue chip index, which rose 1 percent.

Chief Executive Erik Bogsch cautioned against drawing too many conclusions from the results of a single quarter but lifted revenue and profit guidance for the year given in February.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of $2.9 billion, expects revenues to fall by just 0-2 percent from 1.14 billion euros last year instead of a 7-8 percent fall flagged earlier.

It said the bulk of improved sales would come from Richter's domestic market, Hungary, while in Russia, its biggest market, the company now sees revenues at 16 billion roubles ($271.38 million) this year, 1 billion more than previously.

Richter also expects revenues in the United States to fall by just 5-10 percent, better than an earlier 30 percent forecast after stronger sales of an emergency contraceptive product.

But in crisis-hit Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists in the east have rebelled against Kiev's control, Richter expected sales of $20 million, down from $73 million last year. ($1 = 58.9575 roubles) ($1 = 281.00 forints) ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Jon Boyle)