BUDAPEST May 5 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
on Thursday reported a 19 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit that beat market expectations as
turnover increased and a large one-off gain tempered adverse
exchange rate effects.
Net profit for the first three months was 12.19 billion
forints ($44.77 million), down from 15 billion a year earlier.
Analysts had forecast a net profit of 11.7 billion in a survey
by financial news website portfolio.hu.
Richter said it booked a one-off income of 3.45 billion
forints due to a fair value reassessment of a joint venture
company trading over-the-counter products in China after taking
full control of the operation in January.
The company, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and
central nervous system drugs, said revenue grew 1.9 percent to
89.34 billion forints, helped by stronger sales at home and
several key export markets, including Russia.
Sales to Russia, Richter's biggest market, rose "due to an
unexpected overall pharmaceutical market growth recorded in the
first quarter combined with certain price increases implemented
in February 2016," the company said.
Revenue in Russia rose even as the rouble's exchange rate
fell by 17.7 percent year-on-year versus the euro, Richter said,
triggering a loss on trade receivables and payables, which
dented its profitability.
However, sales in the United States, western Europe and
Latin America together and some other countries fell, Richter
said. In February, the company forecast a 5 percent fall in 2016
revenue from last year's 1.18 billion euros.
Richter said sales in Ukraine also inched higher, albeit
from a very low base after two years of "severe" declines. Sales
and marketing expenses rose by 2.4 percent, while research and
development expenses fell by 9.3 percent.
Operating profit rose 6.9 percent to 14.8 billion forints,
above market forecasts, lifting operating margin to 16.6 percent
in the first quarter from 15.8 percent a year earlier.
Excluding the impact of the one-off item related to its
acquisition in China, operating margin was 12.7 percent, the
company said, still above its 10 percent guidance for the full
year.
Six out of nine analysts covering the stock rate it as
"hold," two have various levels of "buy", and one rates Richter
as a "strong sell", according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares in Richter, which has a market value of $3.7 billion,
have been flat over the past three months, underperforming the
blue chip index, which gained 11 percent.
($1 = 272.27 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)