BUDAPEST Nov 6 Hungarian drugmaker Richter reported on Thursday net profit almost halved in the third quarter from a year earlier, missing market expectations due to rising costs and turmoil in its key Russia and Ukraine markets.

Net income sank to 5.7 billion forints ($22.96 million) in the quarter ended September from 11.3 billion in the same period a year ago, below analyst forecasts for 6.7 billion forints in a recent analyst survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.

Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, missed market forecasts even as quarterly revenue rose by a stronger-than-expected 7.5 percent to 88.8 billion forints.

Costs rose across the board, including sales and marketing, administration, and research and development, pushing operating profit down 40.4 percent to 7.3 billion forints, well below analyst forecasts for 9.8 billion.

In July, Richter, which has a market capitalisation of $2.9 billion, trimmed its operating profit margin outlook due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and a poor performance in Poland, three of its biggest markets.

Richter cut the outlook to 10-11 percent of revenue from 11 percent expected in May. In the first nine months, Richter's operating profit margin sank to 10 percent from 16.2 percent in the same period a year earlier.

Richter shares have gained 0.3 percent over the past three months, outperforming the Budapest blue chip index's 2.15 percent loss.

Half of the 12 analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters have rated the stock as "hold," three rated it as "buy," while the rest assigned various levels of "sell" recommendations. (1 US dollar = 248.26 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)