BUDAPEST Nov 11 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
expects revenue growth in its main market Russia to
remain sluggish in rouble terms for the next few years, Chief
Executive Erik Bogsch told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and
central nervous system drugs, has struggled this year because
rouble weakness has cut the value of its exports to Russia. The
company reduced its 2014 operating profit margin guidance last
week due to falls in the rouble.
"In the Russian market, stagnation or minimal growth in
rouble terms look realistic for the coming years," Bogsch said,
referring to Richter's revenues.
"If the Russian economy stagnates next year, there is still
chance for a minimal growth in medicine consumption."
Russia's currency has come under pressure partly due to
sanctions imposed on the country for its role in the Ukraine
crisis.
Richter, a major regional player with market capitalisation
of $2.9 billion, is expanding its business into western Europe,
Latin America and China to mitigate the impact of the crisis on
its eastern operations, which include Ukraine and Poland.
In the United States, Bogsch said approval by health
regulators of a new anti psychotic medicine, developed with U.S.
partner Forest Laboratories Inc, could generate a
milestone payment to Richter next year.
If approved, Cariprazine, designed to treat schizophrenia
and bipolar disorder, could hit the U.S. market at the end of
next year, Bogsch said, adding that the European application
process could start in early 2016.
Richter expects 2014 revenue to fall by 5-6 percent from
last year's 1.2 billion euros. In terms of revenues, the size of
its Russian market has shrunk to 24 percent in the first nine
months from 28 percent in the same period a year earlier.
Richter's shares dropped by 0.05 percent over the past three
months according to Thomson Reuters data, underperforming the
Budapest blue chip index, which gained 2 percent over
that period.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs. Editing by Jane Merriman)