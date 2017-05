BUDAPEST Aug 6 Gedeon Richter Plc and STADA Arzneimittel AG

*Firms have signed licence and distribution agreement for STADA to sell Richter's biosimilar product Pegfilgrastim in Europe

*STADA receives non exclusive distribution rights for Europe excluding Russia

*Richter retains its rights to distribute and market biosimilar Pegfilgrastim worldwide

