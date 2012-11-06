BUDAPEST Nov 6 Hungarian drug maker Richter expects 2012 revenue about 3 percent higher in euro terms this year, above its earlier guidance for no change, Chief Executive Erik Bogsch told a news conference on Tuesday.

Bogsch affirmed the company's operating profit margin guidance at 15-16 percent this year, below the 20.2 percent reported last year, due to higher research and sales spending. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Birrane)