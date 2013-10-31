BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says unit and Chindex (BVI) entered into SPA
April 7 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:
BUDAPEST Oct 31 Hungarian drug maker Richter upgraded its 2013 full-year revenue guidance on Thursday to about 5 percent growth in euros from 3 percent expected in August due to stronger sales performance in some key markets, its chief executive said.
"Exchange rate volatility is pretty large, but we hope we can reach 5 percent, but this depends on exchange rates to a large degree," Erik Bogsch told a news conference.
Earlier on Thursday Richter reported third-quarter net profit that beat market expectations as revenues grew and gross margin improved. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* U.S. FDA approves new indications for Harvoni and Sovaldi in pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic hepatitis C infection