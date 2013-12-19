BUDAPEST Dec 19 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
has signed an agreement with the owner of its Mexican
marketing partner DNA Pharmaceuticals to establish a direct
presence on the Mexican market, Richter said in a statement on
Thursday.
Under the terms of the agreement Richter will own an initial
70 percent majority stake in DNA and will acquire the remaining
30 percent stake in the next 3 years, it said.
"The targeted activities of DNA include the registration of
speciality products belonging to the Female Healthcare product
portfolio, focusing primarily on Esmya and the establishment of
a related sales network," it said in a statement.
Esmya is a medicine for the pre-operative treatment of
uterine fibroids.
"Subsequent to the recently announced acquisition in Brazil,
this cooperation with DNA is considered to be another strategic
move aimed towards the diversification of Richter's geographic
presence in Latin America, one of the regions with the fastest
growing pharmaceutical markets worldwide," the statement cited
Richter Chief Executive Erik Bogsch as saying.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Keiron Henderson)