BUDAPEST Dec 16 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
said on Tuesday the declining value of the Russian
rouble would hit its fourth-quarter turnover and
operating profit, adding that it expected a significant one-off
financial loss in the period.
"The significant devaluation of the Russian rouble is
expected to negatively impact the company's fourth quarter 2014
results," it said in a filing with the Budapest Stock Exchange.
"Assuming that the current exchange rate prevails, a
substantial one off financial loss is expected to occur on the
year end reassessment of the rouble denominated trade payables."
At 0849 GMT, Richter shares were down 3.4 percent at 3,575
forints ($14), slightly off earlier lows, but still
underperforming the wider market.
($1 = 249.35 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; editing by Keith
Weir)