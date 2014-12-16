* Falls in rouble to hit Russia turnover, operating profit

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 Hungarian drugmaker Richter warned of a significant loss in the fourth quarter as the declining value of the Russian rouble hit turnover and operating profit.

The statement on Tuesday was the second profit warning from Richter this year caused by the turmoil in its biggest market, which accounted for a quarter of revenues in the first nine months, down from 28 percent in the same period of last year.

Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, last month cut its 2014 operating profit margin guidance to 10 percent after its third-quarter profit also missed expectations.

The company has struggled this year due to falls in the rouble, which cut the value of its exports to Russia, as well as weaker sales to crisis-hit Ukraine and to Poland.

"The significant devaluation of the Russian rouble is expected to negatively impact the company's fourth quarter 2014 results," the company said in a filing with the Budapest Stock Exchange.

"Assuming that the current exchange rate prevails, a substantial one-off financial loss is expected to occur on the year end reassessment of the rouble denominated trade payables."

By 0910 GMT, shares in Richter, a major regional player with market capitalisation of $2.8 billion, extended their fall to 5.1 percent on the day to 3,511 forints ($14), their weakest level since March, well underperforming the wider market.

Even before the Russian central bank's emergency rate rise to defend the plunging rouble, Richter CEO Erik Bogsch had said the drugmaker expected revenue growth in Russia to remain sluggish in rouble terms for the next few years.

Richter has been expanding its business into western Europe, Latin America and China to mitigate the impact of the crisis on its eastern operations.

"The company's Russian exposure has been declining ... and there are very valuable other areas that can help Richter compensate this fall in turnover in the longer term," said Monika Kiss an analyst at brokerage Equilor.

"In the short term, the Russian situation is very negative, however, there is value in the shares in the longer run," she added. ($1 = 249.15 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; editing by Keith Weir)