* Falls in rouble to hit Russia turnover, operating profit
* Expects substantial one-off financial loss in Q4
* Shares fall as much as 5 pct, weakest level since March
(Adds detail, analyst comment, updates market reaction)
BUDAPEST, Dec 16 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
warned of a significant loss in the fourth quarter as
the declining value of the Russian rouble hit turnover
and operating profit.
The statement on Tuesday was the second profit warning from
Richter this year caused by the turmoil in its biggest market,
which accounted for a quarter of revenues in the first nine
months, down from 28 percent in the same period of last year.
Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and
central nervous system drugs, last month cut its 2014 operating
profit margin guidance to 10 percent after its third-quarter
profit also missed expectations.
The company has struggled this year due to falls in the
rouble, which cut the value of its exports to Russia, as well as
weaker sales to crisis-hit Ukraine and to Poland.
"The significant devaluation of the Russian rouble is
expected to negatively impact the company's fourth quarter 2014
results," the company said in a filing with the Budapest Stock
Exchange.
"Assuming that the current exchange rate prevails, a
substantial one-off financial loss is expected to occur on the
year end reassessment of the rouble denominated trade payables."
By 0910 GMT, shares in Richter, a major regional player with
market capitalisation of $2.8 billion, extended their fall to
5.1 percent on the day to 3,511 forints ($14), their weakest
level since March, well underperforming the wider market.
Even before the Russian central bank's emergency rate rise
to defend the plunging rouble, Richter CEO Erik Bogsch had said
the drugmaker expected revenue growth in Russia to remain
sluggish in rouble terms for the next few years.
Richter has been expanding its business into western Europe,
Latin America and China to mitigate the impact of the crisis on
its eastern operations.
"The company's Russian exposure has been declining ... and
there are very valuable other areas that can help Richter
compensate this fall in turnover in the longer term," said
Monika Kiss an analyst at brokerage Equilor.
"In the short term, the Russian situation is very negative,
however, there is value in the shares in the longer run," she
added.
($1 = 249.15 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; editing by Keith
Weir)