BUDAPEST Aug 1 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
reported on Thursday a 16.4 percent fall in
second-quarter net profit as higher sales and marketing expenses
and a financial loss ate into revenues, which grew above
expectations.
Net profit for the three-month period came in at 9.5 billion
forints ($42.06 million), down from 11.4 billion forints a year
ago and below analysts' median forecast for 9.9 billion forints
in a recent survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.
Richter's quarterly profit missed market expectations even
as revenues rose by 9.5 percent to 92 billion forints, far above
the 86.7 billion forints forecast by analysts, on the back of
strong sales to China, Ukraine and some European Union
countries.
Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and
central nervous system drugs, said its domestic market also
stabilised after a period of big declines over recent years
thanks to new products launched in the past two years.
Sales and marketing expenses rose by an annual 18.8 percent
to 58.8 billion forints due to the costs of Richter expanding
its western European sales network and the marketing expenses of
its Esmya drug to treat uterine myoma.
Research and development costs meanwhile dropped by 5.9
percent to 9.8 billion forints.
But the company's net financial loss widened to 4.2 billion
forints in the second quarter from 1.4 billion forints a year
earlier, denting its bottomline. At the end of each quarter
Richter reassesses foreign currency-related assets and
liabilities.
"Reassessment losses resulted from re-evaluation of currency
loans and trade receivables, the latter incurred at a
significantly weaker rouble/forint period-end exchange rate," it
said.
In the first half, Richter's operating profit margin fell to
16.8 percent of revenues from 17.3 percent a year earlier due to
higher sales and marketing costs, but was still above Richter's
guidance for 14 percent margin for the full year.
Richter shares finished trade at 3,460 forints on the
Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
($1 = 225.89 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Matt Driskill)