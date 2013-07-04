BUDAPEST, July 4 Hungarian drug maker Richter
said on Thursday it had been allowed to split the
nominal value of its common shares ten-way in a court decision
in Budapest, reducing the common shares' face value to 100
forints from 1,000 forints now.
Richter said in a statement posted on the Budapest Stock
Exchange web site that it would split the shares on July 16,
with the last trading day of the current 1,000-forint paper on
July 10, 2013.
Richter's share price went from around 15,000 forints 10
years ago to about 35,000 forints now. It reached an all-time
high of 50,790 forints in 2006.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by James Jukwey)