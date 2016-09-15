SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Singapore-listed Rickmers
Maritime, which owns and operates containerships, said
on Thursday it was seeking noteholders' support to restructure
debt worth S$100 million ($73.21 million) in a bid to avoid
potential liquidation.
The business trust also said it was unable to repay $179.7
million of senior debt due March 2017. "Rickmers Maritime needs
to restructure its debt to operate as a going-concern," it said
in a presentation to noteholders, a copy of which it sent to the
stock exchange.
It is seeking bondholders' approval to convert their debt
into S$28 million of new perpetual convertible bonds with a
step-up coupon starting at 3.88 percent, to avoid potential
liquidation or judicial management, which it said would be
"likely to result in zero recovery for noteholders".
The company's struggles reflect the overall downturn in the
shipping market, with South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
last month filing for court receivership after
losing the support of its banks.
Rickmers Maritime needed to put in place refinancing plans
for all its debt after auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers flagged
significant doubts about the group's ability to continue as a
going concern in its 2015 annual report, its chief financial
officer Tomas Norton de Matos told IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication reported.
Rickmers Maritime's stock closed down 13 percent on
Thursday.
($1 = 1.3660 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Additional reporting by Kit
Yin Boey of IFR; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)