SINGAPORE, April 12 Rickmers Maritime,
a Singapore-listed trust that operates container ships, said it
would be wound up after it was unable to reach an agreement with
its lenders to restructure its debt or raise new equity.
Rickmers said its failure to repay some debt obligations and
various breaches in loan covenants cast material uncertainties
on its ability to continue as a going concern.
"This situation places the trust in a situation of
aggravated and unsustainable illiquidity going forward," it said
in a statement on Wednesday.
The trust had flagged the going concern risk last year.
Rickmers joins other Singapore-listed companies that have
struggled with debt over the last year. In March, oilfield
services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd filed for U.S. Chapter
11 bankruptcy.
Singapore banks, which were caught off-guard by the collapse
of oilfield services company Swiber Holdings last
year, have taken a hit as companies in the offshore and marine
sector restructure debt.
"In light of the aggravated illiquidity and lack of new
investors, the trustee-manager opines that it is impracticable
to continue the trust and that it shall therefore be wound up,"
Rickmers said.
