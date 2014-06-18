By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 17
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 Bills that would make it
more complicated and expensive for ridesharing companies to do
business in California passed a state Senate committee on
Tuesday, although stripped of one particularly onerous
provision.
Firms such as Lyft, Sidecar and UberX allow passengers to
summon paid rides using apps on their smartphones and have
gained in popularity in dozens of U.S. cities over the past few
years.
But they face opposition from taxi companies which argue
that the upstarts do not face the stringent regulation they do,
while insurance companies want ridesharing drivers to carry more
expensive insurance policies.
The bills, which have already been approved by the State
Assembly, must still pass the full Senate before becoming law.
They are scheduled to go before a Senate insurance committee
next week.
In a victory, at least for now, for the ridesharing
companies, a provision in one bill that would have required
drivers to upgrade to expensive commercial policies from
personal policies was stripped out by the Senate Energy,
Utilities and Communications Committee.
Ridesharing companies argue they already carry commercial
policies which kick in when drivers accept rides on their apps.
That bill, AB 612, retains provisions such as requiring
mandatory drug and alcohol tests for all ridesharing drivers.
Ridesharing proponents say might deter some casual drivers.
The second bill, AB 2239, would require ridesharing
companies' insurance to cover drivers from the moment they turn
on their app, not just from when they accept a ride on their
app.
The move to dictate more extensive coverage stems from a New
Year's Eve incident in San Francisco when an UberX driver killed
a child while his app was on, but before he had accepted a ride.
Ridesharing companies say the second bill is not fair as it
could potentially leave them liable for hours of driving time
when a driver has an app turned on but doesn't accept rides.
Separately, the California Public Utilities Commission,
which is seeking to regulate ridesharing in the state, has
scheduled a July 10 hearing for its own proposed rules.
Those rules would also require the ridesharing companies'
insurance kick in from the time drivers turn on their apps.
Uber, which also operates a higher-end black car service
that is separate from its UberX ridesharing service, used a blog
post last week to ask its California customers to tell their
senators they didn't like the bills. Many of its customers
tweeted their support of Uber, and some of its drivers
demonstrated outside the California legislature Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)