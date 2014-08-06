SAN FRANCISCO Aug 6 The city council in Houston
gave the green light to smartphone-enabled car ride services on
Wednesday, removing legal uncertainty around popular services
including Uber and Lyft.
Separately, the city council in Dallas reviewed rules that
could make the services legal there, too. A vote before that
city council could take place next month.
Ride services allow members of the public to hail rides at
the touch of a smartphone button, or app. The services, which
have rolled out in recent years in most major U.S. citites, have
sometimes been greeted by suspicion and bans.
The biggest operators, including Uber Technologies Inc and
Lyft Inc, often start operations in a given city and worry about
their legal status later. They typically marshal customers to
lobby city authorities on their behalf, as well as engaging
rulemakers and politicians themselves. In general, cities
eventually relent.
Holdouts include Las Vegas.
The services have come under fire from interests that stand
to lose. Taxis, which face serious competition from the new
entrants, say the services aren't as safe as taxis and don't
carry adequate insurance.
With a business model that stitches together the buzziest
categories in entrepreneurship such as mapping, smartphones and
local services, app-based transportation is seen as a hot
industry in Silicon Valley.
Investors recently valued Lyft at more than $700 million and
Uber at $18 billion.
