By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 Using mobile apps to
connect passengers with drivers, ridesharing services like UberX
and Lyft say they are bringing new zip to transportation. But a
number of cities say they don't want to share the road until
they get something utilitarian: better insurance.
If the cities insist, they could slow or halt the services'
expansion. The conflict poses the latest challenge to the
nascent "sharing economy," which allows people to rent out
personal property and services, often on an ad hoc basis.
On one side stand the ridesharing companies, which believe
their business plans are undermined by forcing drivers to add
higher-cost commercial insurance to services intended to attract
casual drivers for an hour here and there.
On the other stand many city officials, who worry that
ridesharing lacks adequate coverage.
"Insurance is way complicated, and it's far more complicated
than a company telling you, 'Don't worry, you're insured,'" said
Sally Clark, a city commissioner in Seattle. The city council is
currently weighing insurance requirements and other rules for
ridesharing, which operates in a legal limbo in Seattle.
Insurance, Clark said, is "our number one concern."
Austin, Texas, began threatening to impound ridesharing cars
last year, prompting one service, Sidecar, to leave town. "We
need to see commercial insurance," among other concerns, said
Gordon Derr, assistant director at Austin's transportation
department.
Insurance is also an issue in Colorado, where the
legislature is weighing ridesharing laws. Chicago, Illinois, is
considering ridesharing legislation with stronger
commercial-insurance requirements.
Ridesharing is different from app-based car services that
use professional drivers. Uber, for instance, relies on
limousines for its main black-car service, while ridesharing
unit UberX could rope in any driver with time to spare. Paid
ridesharing companies operate in various big cities around the
United States, where they typically come under heavy opposition
from the taxi industry.
Cities have greeted sharing-for-profit with skepticism
before, questioning whether to tax a couch offered for a night
online like a hotel room, for instance, but insurers have not
raised fundamental objections to many such services.
For ridesharing, UberX and the other major services carry
their own commercial insurance policies, with $1 million of
liability coverage per incident. The policies apply if the
personal policies carried by drivers don't cover an incident.
But they kick in only if drivers are en route to collect a
ridesharing client, or have one in the car.
Insurance has become a touchstone, in part because of a
series of high-profile crashes, including a New Year's Eve
accident by an UberX driver that resulted in the death of a
young girl in San Francisco.
The driver was between rides for UberX. The family of the
young girl, Sofia Liu, has sued Uber for liability, regardless.
Uber declined to comment on the situation.
Insurance companies say using a personal car for paid rides
voids a driver's personal insurance policy. The policy would not
cover drivers between fares, either.
"It is a commercial venture," said Loretta Worters, a
spokeswoman for the Insurance Information Institute, an industry
trade group, and drivers need commercial insurance.
But commercial insurance could add hundreds of dollars each
month to a driver's costs.
In California, a commercial policy costs around $10,000 a
year, says insurance broker Rick Monetta, compared to around
$1,200 for a basic personal policy. That's enough to give pause
to casual drivers seen as the heart of ridesharing.
"The driver is getting caught in the middle," said Colorado
Public Utilities Commission Director Doug Dean, who has called
for all ridesharing drivers to carry commercial insurance or add
additional coverage to their personal policies.
In practice, Lyft and Sidecar say, insurance companies have
paid claims for some accidents based on a driver's personal
policy, but they declined to provide details, citing the
privacy of the people involved.
That wasn't the case for Bassim Elbatniji, a San Francisco
UberX driver whose Prius was slammed by another driver in
September.
"I thought that they were going to cover me," said Elbatniji
about his personal insurance company. But the company denied
coverage, citing lack of a commercial policy, according to court
documents. Now his passengers are suing him and Uber to cover
medical bills, lost wages and other liabilities.
Uber declined to comment on the details of the case.
Ridesharing companies could beef up their own commercial
coverage so it becomes primary insurance for any incident,
rather than secondary to a driver's personal insurance. But that
would drive up rates. One ridesharing company said it has
negotiated special rates on the liability part of its commercial
insurance policy; paying rates on par with livery companies
would cost 35 cents per driver per mile, above its current costs
for liability insurance.
Colorado's Dean hopes the insurance industry comes up with
specialized riders that provide additional insurance for
drivers, with premiums varying on how much they drive for hire,
and Sidecar said it was trying to develop a specialized plan.
Earlier this month, ridesharing companies formed an
insurance coalition to study the issue, including members from
the insurance industry and the California Public Utilities
Commission. Its first meeting is Wednesday.
They need to move quickly.
"The liability questions are an issue and are slowing down
growth," said Jeremiah Owyang, founder of consultancy Crowd
Companies. Resolving them could attract more drivers and riders,
he said.